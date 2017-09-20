Is this tapestry racist?

Video

A tapestry that tells the history of ties between the south west and America, is under scrutiny for the way it represents Native American people.

The New World tapestry was stitched by more than 250 volunteers in Devon and Dorset between 1980 and 2000.

Dr Stephanie Pratt, art historian, said the tapestry was "a racist representation".

The tapestry is currently in storage at Bristol City Museum, but could be displayed as part of plans to mark 400 years since the Mayflower left Plymouth, taking Protestant settlers to North America.