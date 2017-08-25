Autistic Plymouth boy finds Kinder Egg shark after eight-month hunt

Video

A family is "delighted" that their autistic son has finally opened a Kinder Egg containing a shark toy after an eight-month quest to find one.

"Shark-mad" Jayden Lakey, aged six, from Plymouth, Devon, said "wow" as he opened the egg, which he has been looking for since Christmas.

The family's original request to buy one directly from Ferrero, which owns Kinder Egg, was turned down.

But after a Facebook appeal Ferrero said it now had one and would ensure "its safe passage to Plymouth".