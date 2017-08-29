Paganism is 'second most popular' faith in south-west England

Video

The Pagan Federation has claimed the number of practising pagans is significantly higher than official figures show.

In the 2011 census, 3,339 people identified as Pagans in Devon and Cornwall, making it the fourth largest faith in the region.

But the Pagan Federation thinks it is actually the second biggest faith in the region, and the true number of pagans is closer to 40,000.

It said many of its members did not declare their faith on the census for fear of discrimination.