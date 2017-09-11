Prescription drug pregabalin linked to death rise

Video

Deaths linked to a drug readily prescribed on the NHS have increased dramatically after claims it has flooded the black market.

Pregabalin, used to treat pain, anxiety and epilepsy, is being sold illegally to addicts and taken with other drugs such as heroin, leading to overdoses.

BBC News meets addict Martin Hopkins from Plymouth, Devon, as he takes the drug.

In 2012 there were four deaths linked to pregabalin, last year there were 111.

Filmed and edited by Patrick Clahane.

Inside Out South West is on BBC One on Monday 11 September at 19:30 BST and on the iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.