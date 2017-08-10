'Surgeon had no consent for my son's genital op'

Video

The mother of a boy whose genitals were operated on without consent said the surgeon is "not trustworthy".

Surg Cdr Anthony Lambert OBE admitted carrying out the procedure on a 12-year-old boy during an unrelated hernia operation at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon.

Cdr Lambert, who will no longer perform non-emergency operations on children, has apologised along with Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

The family's lawyer Andrew Hannam, partner at Enable Law, said the boy was "devastated".