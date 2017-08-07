Cheats should have name in red on scoreboard - Sharron Davies

Video

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies has said that viewers of sport should be made aware if athletes have served bans for doping.

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon about the World Athletics Championships 2017, she said: "We need to show our disgust at everybody that's there who has served the ban."

She said it should be mentioned on the programme, on the scoreboard or the athletes who have served the ban should have their names in red.

She added: "If they announce one of their successes then they announce the fact they've also served the ban."