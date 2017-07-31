Mother writes of grief 'black humour' after daughter's death

Video

Ten years on from the death of 14-year-old Charlotte Shaw on Dartmoor, her mother Jennifer Wilkin-Shaw has written about her experience of grief.

Charlotte died during training for the Ten Tors hiking challenge in 2007, after she fell in a swollen brook.

She was one of 10 friends from Edgehill College - now Kingsley School - in Devon, who were preparing for the annual event.

Jennifer Wilkin-Shaw has written and published a book called A Testament of Grief.