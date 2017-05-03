Video

Rosie Gray has a rare condition that means she will always feel hungry.

The two-year-old, from Plymouth, has Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause a range of different issues including an excessive appetite.

Rosie is yet to start showing signs of overeating, but her family wants to raise awareness of the disorder.

May is Prader-Willi awareness month and her family are holding fundraisers for research foundations.