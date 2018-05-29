Gary Barlow meets fan with Down's syndrome

Media player
Gary Barlow meets Derby fan with Down's syndrome
An 18-year-old boy with Down's syndrome got the birthday present of his dreams when he met hero Gary Barlow.
The singer promised to meet George Walker, from Derby, in person during a surprise video call for his 18th birthday. He gave him VIP tickets to the concert in Nottingham on Friday.
29 May 2018
