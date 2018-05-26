Media player
Video
Clothing entrepreneur 'made first million at 16'
Millionaire clothing entrepreneur Dhillan Bhardwaj began his career by making clothes in his garage.
The 21-year-old, from Long Eaton, who owns Ratchet Clothing, says he made his first million at the age of 16.
26 May 2018
