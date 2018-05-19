Media player
Royal wedding: 'I want to teach Harry sign language'
Fourteen-year-old Reuben Litherland was among the guests invited to see Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry.
Reuben, from Derby, was born deaf and has started lunchtime lessons to teach sign language at his school.
19 May 2018
