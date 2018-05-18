Media player
Britain's last Dambuster flies again to mark the mission's 75th anniversary
The last surviving British member of the Dambusters mission has flown over the squadron's former training ground in a Lancaster bomber.
Squadron Leader George "Johnny" Johnson, 96, flew over the Derwent Valley in Derbyshire to mark 75 years since the raid took place.
