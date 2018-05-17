Video

The last surviving British member of the Dambusters raid has flown over the Derwent Valley in a Lancaster bomber - just as he did while training there 75 years ago.

Squadron Leader George "Johnny" Johnson, 96, flew in the bomb aimer's position, the same position as in 1943 when the 617 Squadron bombed German dams.

The flight marked the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid and the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Nick Totterdell filmed the Lancaster as it flew over Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire.