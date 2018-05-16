Media player
Derbyshire gym-goer, 90, works out three times a week
Neville Jordan, 90, has been visiting his local gym for the last 25 years.
The one-time indoor rowing world record holder, from Dalbury Lees in Derbyshire, works out three days a week.
But he also uses his visits to the gym in Branston in Staffordshire to socialise with friends.
16 May 2018
