Gym goer, 90, works out three times a week
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Derbyshire gym-goer, 90, works out three times a week

Neville Jordan, 90, has been visiting his local gym for the last 25 years.

The one-time indoor rowing world record holder, from Dalbury Lees in Derbyshire, works out three days a week.

But he also uses his visits to the gym in Branston in Staffordshire to socialise with friends.

  • 16 May 2018
Go to next video: 'The gym helps me cope with my OCD'