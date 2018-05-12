Deaf teenager breaking down barriers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deaf teenage campaigner invited to royal wedding

A deaf teenager, from Derby, has set up a club at his school to teach other pupils sign language.

Reuben Litherland, 14, who is on the Youth Deaf Advisory Board, has received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May for his campaigning.

  • 12 May 2018