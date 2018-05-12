Deaf teenager breaking down barriers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deaf teenage campaigner invited to royal wedding
A deaf teenager, from Derby, has set up a club at his school to teach other pupils sign language.
Reuben Litherland, 14, who is on the Youth Deaf Advisory Board, has received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May for his campaigning.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-44089726/deaf-teenage-campaigner-invited-to-royal-weddingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window