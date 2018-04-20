Media player
Willington Power Station still towers 20 years after closing
Willington Power Station operated from 1959 until its closure in 1999 - but nearly 20 years on, the cooling towers still dominate the East Midlands' landscape.
But their future looks uncertain with owner Calon Energy hoping to convert the site, near Derby, into a gas-fired power station.
20 Apr 2018
