Video

Would-be ram-raiders used a fork-lift truck to try to steal a cash machine, only to be interrupted when police arrived, prompting them to smash the police car windscreen and flee - with the whole episode caught on CCTV.

The footage shows the truck being driven into a Co-op store in Creswell, Derbyshire, and the suspects then targeting the police car after it arrived.

The officers suffered cuts to their face and the suspects fled in a car towards the A616 after the incident at about 01:45 BST on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information.