Holocaust survivor Bernard Grunberg: 'Nazis weren't human'
A Holocaust survivor whose mother, father, sister and cousin were murdered by the Nazi regime has celebrated his 95th birthday in the German town where he was born.
Bernard Grunberg, who lives in Derby, left Lingen, Germany, when he was 15 to escape the Nazis.
He has since been made an honorary citizen of the town and says he strongly believes in reconciliation, education and tolerance.
04 Apr 2018
