Hand-turned Victorian carousel for sale

Hand-turned Victorian carousel could fetch £100,000
A Victorian fairground carousel which has been in storage in the back of a lorry for about 30 years is set to go to auction.
The hand-turned ride, which was last used at the Goose Fair in Nottingham in 1979, could fetch about £100,000, says auctioneer Charles Hanson.
The ride, which dates back to 1895, will go on sale in Etwall, Derbyshire, on 5 April.
01 Apr 2018
