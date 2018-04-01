Hand-turned Victorian carousel for sale

Video

A Victorian fairground carousel which has been in storage in the back of a lorry for about 30 years is set to go to auction.

The hand-turned ride, which was last used at the Goose Fair in Nottingham in 1979, could fetch about £100,000, says auctioneer Charles Hanson.

The ride, which dates back to 1895, will go on sale in Etwall, Derbyshire, on 5 April.