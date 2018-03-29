Media player
Delia El-Hosayny: Being 'Britain's first female bouncer'
She's been shot, stabbed, and even delivered a baby in a nightclub toilet.
Delia El-Hosayny, from Chaddesden, believes she became Britain's first female bouncer in 1985.
Three years after retiring from the profession, she has spoken of her memories of working on the doors for 30 years.
29 Mar 2018
