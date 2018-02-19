Video

CCTV of the moment a 12-year-old girl was thrown to the floor during a street robbery has been released.

The attacker is shown walking along Cambridge Street, Derby, before turning and grabbing the girl.

The "horrific" robbery saw the victim pinned to the floor and her phone pulled from her hand, police said.

It took place on Sunday afternoon, with the suspect described as white, aged 16-19, about 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall, of slim build and with black hair shaved into a V-shape at the back.