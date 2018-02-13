Day one at Royal Shrovetide Football
Video

Royal Shrovetide: Highlights from day one

Thousands of people joined the fray as play began in this year's edition of the Royal Shrovetide Football match in the Derbyshire town of Ashbourne.

The Up'Ards and Down'Ards - two teams decided by which side of the River Henmore they live on - will be trying to goal the ball to win the famous match.

  • 13 Feb 2018
  • From the section Derby