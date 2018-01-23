Reconstruction shows moments before rape

Video
Reconstruction shows moments before Ilkeston rape
A reconstruction of the moments before a woman was forced to the ground, strangled and raped has been released by police.
The victim was attacked by a man in a residential street of Ilkeston, Derbyshire in the early hours of 26 November 2017.
Derbyshire Constabulary, who are treating the attack as attempted murder, have also set up a dedicated phone line, to encourage anyone with information to come forward.
-
23 Jan 2018
- From the section Derby