Reconstruction shows moments before rape
A reconstruction of the moments before a woman was forced to the ground, strangled and raped has been released by police.

The victim was attacked by a man in a residential street of Ilkeston, Derbyshire in the early hours of 26 November 2017.

Derbyshire Constabulary, who are treating the attack as attempted murder, have also set up a dedicated phone line, to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

  • 23 Jan 2018
  • From the section Derby