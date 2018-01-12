Video

An 18-year-old boy with Down's syndrome got the birthday present of his dreams - when his favourite pop star Gary Barlow phoned him to wish him a happy birthday.

The singer sang Happy Birthday to George Walker, from Mickleover, Derby, to the delight of a crowd who had gathered for the FaceTime call at St Andrew's School.

Barlow also offered George VIP tickets to his show in Nottingham in April - he will get to sit in a seat Gary said he only normally gives to his mum.