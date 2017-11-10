Murder probe relaunched 20 years on

Video

The murder of a man, who was run over and dragged along by thieves in his own van 20 years ago, is to be re-examined by police.

Michael Pritchard, 54, from Stoke-on-Trent, was killed after delivering a parcel in Kirk Langley, Derbyshire, in November 1997.

The driver of the van later abandoned it and fled with two other people.

No-one has been charged despite two Crimewatch appeals and the offer of a £10,000 reward.