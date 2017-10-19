Arrest over 'racist' Snapchat video

Video
Derbyshire Police arrest shop worker over 'racist' Snapchat video
A Sainsbury's worker has been arrested on suspicion of racial offences over a video in which he made comments about customers of Pakistani descent.
Joshua Dryden repeatedly swears in the Snapchat video, uses a word deemed to be a racial slur and complains about them wanting items "as cheap as possible".
Derbyshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested for racial offences under the Public Order Act.
19 Oct 2017
