Video

An ex-British Rail worker who was killed by an illness caused by asbestos exposure recorded a video before he died explaining the effect the disease had on him.

Eddie Jowett, from Derby, died from asbestosis, an incurable lung disease, in June after being exposed to the material during the 1950s and 1960s.

In the video interview recorded shortly before his death, he said the illness had caused him to be "bedridden".

The 75-year-old received compensation only weeks before he died.