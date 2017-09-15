Video

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after he fell through the roof of a derelict factory in Derby said she is "devastated" she won't see her son grow up.

Aida Bliss, the firm which owns the building where Adam Johnson died, was warned months ago that it was "unsafe" and "insecure".

However, his mother Kerry Johnson said she does not want to be angry, but wants to remember her son happy.