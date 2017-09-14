Video

A 14-year-old girl who lost her arms and legs to meningitis at the age of seven has launched a YouTube channel to help inspire others in similar situations.

Isabelle Weall, from Derby, wears leg blades and became a national trampolining champion last year.

She is currently using her channel to discuss trampolining, beauty and fashion.

