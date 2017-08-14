'Isis' street name in Derbyshire 'embarrassing'

Video

An "embarrassing" street name will remain - after only seven residents responded to a parish council consultation about it.

Isis Way, in Hilton, Derbyshire, had attracted attention for its connotations with so-called Islamic State (IS).

Hilton Parish Council said in light of the lack of responses to its informal consultation, which was held in May, "the matter would not be taken any further".

The name was given to the street when it was built in 2009.