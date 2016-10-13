Man prosecuted after 30 cats and ferret found in faeces-ridden house
A man has been prosecuted after 30 cats - some suffering with feline AIDS - and a ferret were found in a faeces-ridden bungalow owned by his late mother.
Jones, 58, of Yew Tree Drive in Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court.
He was banned from keeping animals for life, given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £400 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.
-
09 Aug 2017
- From the section Derby