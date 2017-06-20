MP Ruth George 'shocked' by link to Hitler tweet

Video

A newly-elected MP has distanced herself from a Twitter account apparently in her name in which a tweet was posted comparing the home secretary Amber Rudd to Hitler.

High Peak MP Ruth George said the tweets - which also included a post that questions if Prime Minister Theresa May is "actually a bloke" - from the now deleted account were posted without her knowledge.

Labour's Ms George took the seat from Conservative Andrew Bingham at the general election, winning by a majority of 2,322 votes.