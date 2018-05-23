'Weeping Window' opens at Carlisle Castle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ceramic poppies go on show at Carlisle Castle
A display of thousands of ceramic poppies at Carlisle Castle is now open to the public.
The Weeping Window installation is touring the country to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
Some of the poppies were used at a display at the Tower of London in 2014, and will be in situ in Carlisle until July.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-44222495/ceramic-poppies-go-on-show-at-carlisle-castleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window