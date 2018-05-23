'Weeping Window' opens at Carlisle Castle
Ceramic poppies go on show at Carlisle Castle

A display of thousands of ceramic poppies at Carlisle Castle is now open to the public.

The Weeping Window installation is touring the country to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Some of the poppies were used at a display at the Tower of London in 2014, and will be in situ in Carlisle until July.

