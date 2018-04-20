Lake District gets its own currency

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lake District launches its own currency
The notes feature images of Lake District personalities like a young Beatrix Potter and Alfred Wainwright.
The scheme was launched in an effort to boost tourism as well as generate funds for two Cumbrian charities - Cumbria Community Foundation and the newly formed Lake District Foundation.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window