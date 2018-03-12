Children help recreate dance hall atmosphere

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children and dementia sufferers dance together
Children are dancing with older members of the Milnthorpe community in Cumbria in a project to help those living with dementia.
The sessions run by Dignity in Dementia aim to recreate some of the atmosphere of the dance halls of the 1950s and 60s when many people went dancing.
The children are learning the dances and finding out about the music and clothes of the time.
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-43371066/children-and-dementia-sufferers-dance-togetherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window