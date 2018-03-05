RAF flies in supplies to snowed-in areas

Media player
Chinook flies in supplies to cut-off Cumbrian communities
The RAF has been called in to fly food and supplies to areas in Cumbria cut off by huge snow drifts.
05 Mar 2018
