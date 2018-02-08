'This group saved my life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Switch, which supports vulnerable women needs, funds
Two women who say their lives have been saved by the the support group Switch are appealing for funds to keep the Middlesbrough-based service going.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section Tees
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-42994041/switch-which-supports-vulnerable-women-needs-fundsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window