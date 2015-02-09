Video

BBC Inside Out investigates why Cumbria has the worst rate of young driver deaths in England and asks what can be done to tackle the problem.

Almost one in six car accidents that result in somebody getting hurt in the county involve a teenage driver, according to the RAC Foundation.

Paralympian Danny Crates, who lost an arm in a car crash, asks why so many young drivers die on Cumbria's roads.

He spoke to Ian and Susan Loftus whose son was killed in a car crash in Cumbria by a young driver who was drunk.

He also talked to Elizabeth Box from the RAC Foundation whose recent report concluded that a new, more rigorous testing period for new drivers called the Graduated Driving Licence would make roads safer.

However, the government believes that a better alternative would be a black box that monitors people's driving. Richard King from Ingenie, an insurance company that uses black box technology, told Inside Out how the system works.

