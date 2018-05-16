Victorian rail shaft makeover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Workers repair a shaft on the West Coast Main Line while the trains still run

Work has started to repair a Victorian shaft high above the West Coast Main Line.

Maintenance workers are removing soot, repointing and repairing brickwork at the Great Northern Shaft, above Kilsby Tunnel near Rugby.

The work will take nine months, but the 400 trains using the tunnel each day will be unaffected.

  • 16 May 2018
Go to next video: Drill creates world's longest rail tunnel