Hitting the high notes for royal wedding

Video

A choir of singers living with or having overcome disabilities is releasing a song as a wedding gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Amateur performers make up Gosp-Ability following auditions for hopefuls nationwide held at Coventry Cathedral.

They have been invited to perform at Windsor Guildhall two days before the royal wedding which takes place at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May.

Inspired by Prince Harry's charity work, they are set to release their song - The Big Love Song - to raise money for mental health causes.