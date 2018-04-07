Siblings face losing both mum and dad

Video

Louis and Ella Maley are facing the death of their mother whose terminal cancer was diagnosed the month before their father's sudden loss.

Kate Smith, cousin of the Solihull teenagers' mum Emma Maley, 40, said the situation was like a "bad dream".

The children's father Paul Maley died following a stroke aged 44.

A fundraising campaign for Louis, 16, and 14-year-old Ella, who has autism, is under way, with Ms Smith, from Water Orton, Warwickshire, saying the family has been overwhelmed by strangers' kindness.