Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stars of a new film about babies show support for Baby Lifeline
A charity set up to support mothers and babies has got the backing of film stars including David Tennant.
Coventry's Baby Lifeline helps with the effort to train thousands of NHS staff in how to deal with childbirth emergencies.
A film premiere in Birmingham at the weekend involving a host of stars will be helping to raise funds for hospital maternity equipment.
-
28 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-43575696/stars-of-a-new-film-about-babies-show-support-for-baby-lifelineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window