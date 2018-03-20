Final flight for Gloster jet
Video

Gloster Meteor jet makes final flight from Coventry Airport

One of the world's oldest operational fighter jets has taken off on its final flight from the UK.

The Gloster Meteor T7, based at Coventry airport, is going to a museum in Detroit.

The aircraft was the first jet fighter used by the RAF and powered by engines designed by Sir Frank Whittle.

