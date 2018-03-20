Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gloster Meteor jet makes final flight from Coventry Airport
One of the world's oldest operational fighter jets has taken off on its final flight from the UK.
The Gloster Meteor T7, based at Coventry airport, is going to a museum in Detroit.
The aircraft was the first jet fighter used by the RAF and powered by engines designed by Sir Frank Whittle.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-43475387/gloster-meteor-jet-makes-final-flight-from-coventry-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window