Brain surgeon explains 'safe' surgery

A consultant neurosurgeon who has faced criticism from fellow surgeons can be seen on YouTube outlining his experience and surgical technique.

Hussien El-Maghraby, 51, a consultant neurosurgeon in Coventry, removed a healthy part of a brain instead of a tumour during one operation. Surgeons have seriously criticised two brain surgery operations where the patients went on to die.

In September he was stopped from performing two different surgical procedures following a Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) inspection.

Mr El-Maghraby said the General Medical Council (GMC) had examined five of his operations and ruled no further action was needed.