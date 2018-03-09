Mum joins daughter at retirement village

Media player
Mum joins daughter at Warwickshire retirement village
It’s not often a mother follows in her daughter's footsteps, but for Maureen that’s exactly what happened.
The 88-year-old made the move from her home in Leamington Spa to a retirement village near Rugby, Warwickshire, eight years after her daughter moved there.
09 Mar 2018
