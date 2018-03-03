A chance for a city to remember Cyrille

Video

Coventry pays tribute to one of its 1987 FA Cup heroes Cyrille Regis at the city's cathedral on Sunday.

About 1,500 people are expected at the all-ticket event.

His family, including widow Julia and daughter Michelle, will attend the celebration, after his death from a heart attack in January at the age of 59.

Regis, who was capped five times by England, also played for West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe and Chester.