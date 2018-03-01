Inside 'Europe's best' B&B guest house
TripAdvisor users rate Warwickshire B&B best in Europe

A Warwickshire bed and breakfast has been named as the best in Europe in an annual travellers' choice awards.

The Old School, in Little Compton, is ranked as first in the UK and Europe and fourth in the world on travel website TripAdvisor.