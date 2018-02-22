Boy, two, killed in 'hit-and-run'
A two-year-old boy has died and his six-year-old brother is critically ill after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Coventry.

Police said they were struck by a car on MacDonald Road in the Stoke area of the city at about 14:00 GMT.