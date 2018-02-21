Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A London-style contactless ticketing system launches in Coventry.
National Express is trialling the contactless system in Coventry ahead of rolling out the system across the West Midlands in the next few months.
It is the first ticketless system using contactless card outside of London.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-43148301/a-london-style-contactless-ticketing-system-launches-in-coventryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window