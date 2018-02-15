The ants putting a bite into cancer
Researchers say they can kill cancer cells more effectively and selectively by using a stinging substance found in ants.

The University of Warwick scientists say the treatment can be recycled and reused within cancer cells to attack them repeatedly.

The fight - by way of a compound they have developed - is triggered using the natural stinging product that is also found in nettles.

